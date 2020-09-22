Ligan to tap BuCor, courier companies in anti-drug fight

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Police Colonel Josefino Ligan, chief of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), is calling a meeting with courier companies, to solicit their help in preventing the transport of illegal drugs into the city.

Ligan said that he also plans to seek an audience with Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) Director-General Gerald Bantag, who is his classmate at the Philippine National Police Academy (PNPA), after their investigation showed that most of the shabu supply that is being sold in the city is sourced from an already detained drug lord.

“I’ll be coordinating with him [Bantag] para ang communication flow aning [Rustico] Ygot kung unsa man ang gamit niya ma putol,” Ligan said.

(I will be coordinating with Bantag to already put an end to the communication flow that is being used by Ygot in sending shabu to Cebu City.)

Cebu City police arrested on Sunday, Sept. 20, three high-value individuals and confiscated P47.6 million worth of shabu that was shipped here from San Carlos City in Negros Oriental.

READ: Cebu City cops arrest 3 HVIs, confiscate P47.6M worth of shabu

The supply of shabu was traced to have come from drug lord Rustico Ygot who is now detained at the Zamboanga Penal Colony.

Ligan suspects that Ygot’s group is expanding their operations by using contacts who are now detained in the different jail facilities in the country including the Cebu City Jail and at the National Bilibid Prison in Muntinlupa.

He said that a thorough investigation of Cebu City’s shabu supply chain and the identification of solutions to the problem will require the involvement of BuCor officials.

Also part of the solution is the cooperation of courier companies here.

“We will be meeting with delivery services to make them aware together with PDEA-7… So just to inform the management of this delivery services nga di sila magamit sa sindikato,” Ligan said. / dcb