What to expect when visiting Cebu City cemeteries starting Sept. 26

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu city government has already reminded the public to visit their departed loved ones ahead of All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day as all cemeteries will be closed from October 30, 2020 to November 3, 2020 due to the continuous threat of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

The public can start visiting the cemeteries on September 26, 2020, to October 29, 2020 and from November 4, 2o2o to November 7, 2020, but there are several things they need to remember when doing so.

Councilor David Tumulak met with the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) on Wednesday, September 23, 2020, to discuss the preparations for a new normal in visiting cemeteries in the city.

One of the changes is that a cemetery should limit visitors to 30 percent of its original capacity. This means some may have to wait before entering the cemetery if 30 percent is already filled.

Tumulak said in a press conference that quarantine passes will also be required to enter cemeteries. Only quarantine pass holders will be allowed to enter cemeteries to visit.

For those who can’t enter, Tumulak suggested offering a mass instead.

“Pwede sila magpamisa kay aduna may misa ig November 2 pero and mga pari ray makasulod sa mga sementeryo,” said Tumulak.

(They can offer a mass because there will be a mass on November 2 but only priests can get in the cemetery.)

Visitors cannot bring food inside the cemetery, but they can bring their own water. No merchants will also be allowed inside a cemetery or within the perimeter of the cemetery.

The City Environment and Sanitation Enforcement Team (CESET) will also be watching for those who will be littering inside the cemeteries.

Vendors of candles and flowers may be allowed to sell only outside the cemetery. But the social distancing and health protocols will be monitored by the Prevention, Restoration, Order, Beautification, and Enhancement (PROBE) Team.

Those making, painting, and cleaning tombstones may still be hired for their services except from October 30, 2020 to November 3, 2020.

The City Disaster Risk Reduction Office (CDRRMO) has now prepared disinfection stations in all cemeteries, especially at entrances and exits to ensure regular handwashing or disinfection for all visitors.

Meanwhile, the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) said it will be on high alert starting September 26 as it is expecting possible fire incidents since people may be lighting candles at home instead of in cemeteries.

These candles may be left and forgotten, and can cause a fire. Aside from that, candles left at the cemeteries by visitors may also be a cause of fire.

Tumulak said that as much as possible there will be no time limit for visitors during the days they are allowed to visit but since there is a limit on the number of visitors allowed to enter, the barangays are tasked to identify how long a visitor can stay.

/bmjo