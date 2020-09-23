Three more SKs in Cebu City receive financial aid

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City is nearing the completion of the distribution of the financial assistance for all Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) in its 80 barangays.

The Cebu City Public Information revealed that three more SKs received their financial assistance on Wednesday, September 23, 2020, more than a month of distribution.

The SKs of Barangays Guadalupe, Lahug, and Busay, received their P1 million financial assistance. They are the third batch of SKs that have received their financial assistance.

Out of the 80 barangays, more than 20 SKs have already received their financial assistance. The city hopes to finish the distribution before the end of the year.

Based on the guidelines of the distribution, the financial assistance must be used for the equitable access to quality education, disaster risk reduction and resiliency, youth employment and livelihood, health and anti-drug abuse, and COVID-19 response.

The SKs are required to submit their plan and other documents to justify the use of the P1 million in order to claim it.

It can be remembered that this financial assistance was supposed to be distributed in 2019, but the city government hit a snag in the Commission on Audit (COA) causing the delay.

The financial assistance distribution began only in August 2020. This financial assistance is supposed to help the SKs implement their project as until the present day, the budget from the barangay’s internal revenue allocation for the SK are still not accessible to them due to COA problem.

