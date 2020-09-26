Vintage bomb found in Barangay Apas

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Mabolo Police ask public to report immediately to police when they are able to find in their area vintage bombs or bombs that were left behind in World War II.

This was what the Police Staff Sergeant Alfred Talaboc of the Mabolo Police Station said to CDN Digital following the discovery of a vintage bomb in Barangay Apas, Cebu City, which was also reported earlier this Saturday, September 26, 2020.

According to Talaboc, a certain Arlyn Empiales, found the bomb while cultivating the soil in her garden. When Empiales saw the metal object, she immediately called the police after seeing it was shaped like a bomb.

Talaboc said it was a good call of the resident to immediately report to the police especially that these are dangerous objects that must be handled by the experts.

“Report lang gyud sa police ug dili magpasagad susi kung naay makit-an nga mga inganing butang,” said Talaboc.

(Report this to the police and don’t recklessly handle these kind of things when you find tbem.)

Ramil Ayuman, officer-in-charge of the Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO) also responded to the area earlier, which was cordoned by the Mabolo Police, to ensure that there were no other persons coming in the area for their own safety.

Talaboc said that the vintage bomb was turned over to the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team of the police to be properly examined. /dbs