Cebu police arrests ‘most wanted criminal’ in province for rape

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Police in Cebu province on Wednesday afternoon, September 30, 2020, arrested at least two wanted criminals, one of whom topped their list for rape charges.

The Cebu Provincial Police Office’s Provincial Intelligence Unit (CPPO – PIU), in a report furnished to members of the media, said two separate operations were conducted to arrest Benjamin Pardo and Froilan Gitnago Mangubat.

Pardo, 68, was considered as Cebu province’s ‘Top 1 Most Wanted Person on Eight Focus Crimes’, the report stated. He was arrested in his residence in Sitio Bali-Bali, Barangay Poblacion, Compostela town at 3:50 p.m. on Wednesday.

Police said they presented at least six warrants of arrest to the suspect, issued by Presiding Judge Dalisay Chaves – Ohdate of Branch 85 of the Mandate City Regional Trial Court (RTC).

Four out of the six warrants were charges for rape through sexual assault, while the others were for committing acts of lasciviousness and violation of the Anti-Rape Law (Republic Act No. 8353).

Around an hour after Pardo’s arrest, operatives from CPPO-PIU arrested Mangubat along M.Q. Cuizon Street, Barangay Alang-Alang in Mandaue City, approximately 40 kilometers south of Compostela town.

Police reports stated that Mangubat, 52, a resident of Purok Yellowrose, Barangay Yati in Liloan town, was facing a warrant of arrest in relation to violence against women and children.

“An informant of PIU reported during the intelligence research and case build-up that the accused was reported working at M.Q. Cuizon St., Brgy. Alang-Alang, Mandaue City, Cebu,” said the police.

He was presented with a warrant of arrest issued by the same court who ordered the arrest of Pardo, and was recommended to post bail at P2,000.

Both Pardo and Mangubat are now under the custody of Compostela and Liloan police officers, respectively.

/bmjo