Chan: Lapu-Lapu City Hospital COVID-free for a month

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — The Lapu-Lapu City Hospital has been COVID-free for a month now.

Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard Ahong Chan said this during the celebration today, October 1, of the hospital’s 61st anniversary.

Chan, who attended the celebration, said that he was grateful that the hospital had maintained its status as COVID-free hospital for a month already.

It only means that no more COVID-19 patients are admitted to the hospital.

“It’s true nga wala na’y COVID sa maong hospital, so COVID-free na ang atong Lapu-Lapu City Hospital,” he added.

(It is true that there are no more COVID-19 patients in the hospital. So, our Lapu-Lapu City Hospital is COVID-free.)

Aside from that, Chan also cited the city government’s plans for the hospital.

Chan also said that under his administration, he planned to re-upgrade the hospital, by purchasing additional medical equipment.

The city has also hired OB-Gyne and Pediatrician, and the hospital is now also capable of performing a caesarian procedure to pregnant women who will undergo labor.

During his speech, Chan also also recognized doctors, nurses and other frontliners of the hospital during the celebrations.

“I’d like to thank the frontliners, the doctors, and the nurses for a job well done. They risked their lives para lang gyud masalbar ang kinabuhi sa atong mga kaigsuonan,” Chan said.

(I’d like to thank the frontliners, the doctors and the nurses for a job well done. They risked their lives so that they could save the lives of our brother Oponganons.)

Earlier today, Lapu-Lapu City Hospital’s staff and employees initiated a motorcade and a solemn Mass as part of their celebration./dbs