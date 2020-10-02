Rising number of cyclists inspires Team ADR to organize Virtual Bike Challenge

Talisay City, Cebu—Due to the rising number of cyclists in the past months, a group in Cebu decided to organize a unique event dubbed Team ADR’s Virtual Bike Challenge.

The event requires cyclists to complete a certain distance—either 200 kilometers, 400 kilometers, or 600 kilometers—in any route suitable for them within a one-month period, from October 15 to November 15, 2020.

Once a cyclists completes the distance in time, he or she gets a finisher’s medal and finisher’s shirt. The top three men’s and women’s finishers in all categories also get freebies.

Team ADR’s Jez Ramos said that the Virtual Bike Challenge is a first in Cebu and is open to cyclists from all over the country.

At least 120 bikers have already registered for the event, 10 coming from Luzon and 15 from Mindanao.

Ramos said that the idea was initiated by Team ADR’s events race director, Dwight Velasco.

According to Ramos, the rising number of new cyclists inspired them to hold the event.

The bike challenge also aims to encourage older bikers to continue with their passion in biking, hoping it will help them be mentally sane amidst the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

There will be no limit to the number of participants as long as they will be able to submit their registration on or before the October 15 deadline.

How it works

Bikers will have to finish their respective distance from October 15 to November 15. There will be no limit to the number of hours or distance one can cover in a day as long as they do it within the one-month period. There is also no specific route for the challenge.

Participants must post a photo of their cycling activities and take a screenshot of their recorded data such as date and distance. Their post should also indicate the remaining distance that they need to cover. Bikers can use cycling apps such as Strava or other GPS gadgets like sports watches to record their distances.

Measures against cheating

Ramos assured that they have measures in place to check if a biker cheats. If someone will be found cheating, they won’t get their finisher’s medal and shirt.

Once they are done with their respective categories, they will receive the finisher’s e-certificate while the finisher’s shirt and medal will be shipped to them. Those outside Cebu City will have to shoulder the delivery expenses. Meet-ups and pick-ups are also allowed.

Registration fee is pegged at P600 for all categories.

The event serves as a fundraising for those who are in need. Ramos said they will be giving resources to areas that they have identified as their beneficiaries. These are the mountain areas of Cebu City most likely Arcilla, Guba and Pulangbato, and some in the northern part of Cebu as well.

“However small our contribution, I think this would bring a smile,” said Ramos.

Those interested can pay their registration through BPI (Patrio Jesus Ramos, 1350003513), BDO – Dwight Velasco, 006040180748, GCash (Jez Ramos, 09176328474) and Dwight Velasco (09173231329) and Money Transfers to Dwight Velasco (09173231329).

One could also register through this link or may check for updates at Team ADR-Cebu’s Facebook page.

