14 recoveries, 11 new cases in Mandaue City on Oct.2

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Mandaue City logged 11 new cases of the coronavirus disease on the second day of October, but its recoveries for the day exceeded the number of new cases.

The city’s recovery count on the same day reached 14 increasing the city’s total number of recoveries to 2, 039, said the city’s Public Information Office.

All of the recoveries come from the community. These are from Barangays Canduman – 6, Casili – 4, Banilad – 1, Basak – 1, Looc – 1, and Maguikay – 1

On the other hand, nine of the city’s new cases are from Barangay Pagsabungan while Tabok and Subangdaku logged one each.

The city’s active cases count now totals to 146 while its death count remains at 140.

Meanwhile, the city delisted MC 2350, a “duplicate case” following a thorough re-evaluation of the patient’s records.

PIO released its latest COVID count Friday night shortly after it also announced Mayor Jonas Cortes’ signing of Executive Order No. 84 which extends the city’s modified general community quarantine status until the end of the month.

Read: Mandaue City’s Executive Order No. 88

With the extension, the city’s curfew hours will now be reduced to only five hours from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. the next day.

Exemptions to the curfew hours are granted to Authorized Persons Outside of Residence (APOR) that include the frontliners, food service providers, and BPO workers among others.

Read: Mandaue lifts liquor ban, allows 24/7 delivery services operations

Restaurants and food establishments are now allowed to sell liquor provided that they have the necessary government permits while the city will now reimpose its truck ban policy.