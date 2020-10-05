Butler, depleted Heat stun Lakers in Game 3

By: Inquirer.net October 05,2020 - 10:32 AM

Jimmy Butler #22 of the Miami Heat reacts during the second half against the Los Angeles Lakers in Game Three of the 2020 NBA Finals at AdventHealth Arena at ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex on October 04, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images/AFP

Jimmy Butler had the game of his life and the Miami Heat avoided a 0-3 hole after stunning the Los Angeles Lakers, 115-104, in Game 3 of the 2020 NBA Finals on Monday (Manila time).

Butler delivered with 40 points, 11 rebounds and 13 assists as the Heat held off the Lakers despite the absence of two of their stars in Bam Adebayo and Goran Dragic.

Adebayo and Dragic missed their second straight game due to injuries.

