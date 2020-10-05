Butler, depleted Heat stun Lakers in Game 3

Jimmy Butler had the game of his life and the Miami Heat avoided a 0-3 hole after stunning the Los Angeles Lakers, 115-104, in Game 3 of the 2020 NBA Finals on Monday (Manila time).

Butler delivered with 40 points, 11 rebounds and 13 assists as the Heat held off the Lakers despite the absence of two of their stars in Bam Adebayo and Goran Dragic.

Adebayo and Dragic missed their second straight game due to injuries.