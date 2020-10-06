Echo Appliance celebrates anniversary with discounts, buy-1-take-1 deals

Get huge discounts and freebies with Echo Appliance Center’s 43rd Anniversary Sale

It’s time to upgrade your home appliances as Cebu-based appliance retailer, Echo Appliance Center, celebrates its 43rd anniversary with Echo Anniversary Deals this October.

Get as much as 50 percent discount on top home appliance brands like Samsung, LG, Sharp, LA Germania, Xtreme, and many more. Take advantage of their buy 1 take 1 offer on select appliances and get the best out of your shopping experience.

What’s more? Every single-receipt purchase at any branch Echo Appliance Center during the anniversary sale, entitles a customer to take home freebies such as a free 32-inch LED TV!

The 43rd Anniversary Deals is offered for online and walk-in customers. You may avail of Echo Appliance Center’s 43rd Echo Anniversary Deals sale online by visiting theif official Facebook page at Echo Appliance Center

Or visit any of their 6 branches located in Banilad, Magallanes (near Sto. Niño Church), Mandaue, Tabunok, Mactan (Gaisano Grand Mall), or Carcar.

As added shopping convenience, customers may also directly contact an Echo Appliance Center sales representative to assist them::

Banilad Cebu City – 09989999300 / 09335771503 / 4162828;

Magallanes – 2531858 / 2531859 / 2531860 / 09052772460 / 09158414856;

Mandaue City – 09054592069 / 4201839;

Talisay City – 09054592110 / 09052772460 / 4621772;

Mactan- 4958889 / 09276401903 / 09166629821 / 09974428200;

Carcar City –4958889 / 09276401903 / 09166629821 / 09974428200.