Echo Appliance celebrates anniversary with discounts, buy-1-take-1 deals

Buy-1-take-1 deals with Echo Anniversary Deals

By: - October 06, 2020

Get huge discounts and freebies with Echo Appliance Center’s 43rd Anniversary Sale

It’s time to upgrade your home appliances as Cebu-based appliance retailer, Echo Appliance Center, celebrates its 43rd anniversary with Echo Anniversary Deals this October.

GENERAL ROYAL FLOOR MOUNTED 5 TONS R410A INVERTER FREON SINGLE PHASE FROM P94,999 TO P74,999

Get as much as 50 percent discount on top home appliance brands like Samsung, LG, Sharp, LA Germania, Xtreme, and many more. Take advantage of their buy 1 take 1 offer on select appliances and get the best out of your shopping experience.

SAMSUNG 65″ QLED 4K SMART TV From P109,999 to P74,999 + FREE WALL BRACKET

What’s more?  Every single-receipt purchase at any branch Echo Appliance Center during the anniversary sale, entitles a customer to take home freebies such as a free 32-inch LED TV!

LG TOP LOAD FULLY AUTO 7KG INVERTER FROM P16,995 TO P12,999

The 43rd Anniversary Deals is offered for online and walk-in customers.

You may avail of Echo Appliance Center’s 43rd Echo Anniversary Deals sale online by visiting theif official Facebook page at  Echo Appliance Center

Or visit any of their 6 branches located in Banilad, Magallanes (near Sto. Niño Church), Mandaue, Tabunok, Mactan (Gaisano Grand Mall), or Carcar.

WHITE WESTINGHOUSE 3 BURNER GAS OVEN STAINLESS LOOK GLASS TOP FROM P16,999 TO P13,999

As added shopping convenience, customers may also directly contact an Echo Appliance Center sales representative to assist them::

Banilad Cebu City – 09989999300 / 09335771503 / 4162828;

Magallanes – 2531858 / 2531859 / 2531860 / 09052772460 / 09158414856; 

Mandaue City – 09054592069 / 4201839; 

Talisay City – 09054592110 / 09052772460 / 4621772;

Mactan- 4958889 / 09276401903 / 09166629821 / 09974428200; 

Carcar City –4958889 / 09276401903 / 09166629821 / 09974428200.

