Double cleansing: Why are people cleansing their faces with oil?

Although some people are bestowed with clear and fair skin since birth, many individuals are still daydreaming to find the right skin care routine to achieve a natural effortless look day or night even without the help of makeup.

Sometimes, building a skin care routine can take years and a great deal of money before seeing results on your skin. These skin regimens require a lot of work and dedication!

Do we all need a crucial 10-step routine just to achieve glowing skin? Good thing there’s a miracle technique skin care gurus swear by that you should try yourself, without needing the other steps.

It also happens to be not new in the world of beauty. According to reports, Japanese geishas used this method to remove the layers of make up on their face.

If you don’t know what the skin gurus call “the double cleanse method” yet, then read on to know the fundamentals that your skin will thank you for!

What is Double Cleansing?

I guess you already guessed it by now that its a two-step cleaning process for your face.

If you are regularly exposed to many kinds of pollution like dust, smoke and others, your skin would need more than just soap and water.

Whether you wear makeup or not, double cleansing or deep cleansing is the best way to remove all those unwanted impurities on your face.

It is one of the basics of Korean and Japanese Skin Care routines!

With this technique, all you need is an oil-based cleanser followed by a water-based cleanser. Using two different cleansers to get your face immaculately cleansed without irritating your skin.

The oil-based cleanser will basically remove excess oil and oil-based product residues while the water-based cleanser will get rid of any pore-clogging dirt that are left behind.

What are the benefits of this method?

Double cleansing can boost the effectiveness of your other skin care products because the method allows the products to seep through your skin more smoothly.

And contrary to the belief that too much oil can cause breakouts, double cleansing actually reduces acne and prevents more breakouts.

The technique also reduces redness, inflammation, and soreness caused by acne, removing excess sebum that is secreted by your skin and clears clogged pores.

How to double cleanse?

We now know what the double cleansing method coined by Korean beauty experts is all about. Let’s break down the steps further and look at exactly you should do.

First step is to massage your face with an oil-based cleanser. You can start by applying enough product on your face or using a cotton pad soaked with the oil cleanser.

Some people also like to wet their face to develop a white foamy texture before completely washing.

Next step is followed by the water-based cleanser to ensure that your skin is free from dirt and oil.

Continue massaging your face in an upward or circular motion for a few minutes then rinse off with lukewarm water.

When should you use this technique?

There are many products for specific skin types and it is still best to consult your dermatologist or have your own research before incorporating a new skin regimen.

Double cleansing is best at the end of your day before hitting the sack, especially when you have makeup on all day long.

But you can also double cleanse before your regular morning skin care just make sure that you can make a routine to have best results.

Pollution or dirt that settles on your skin over a long period of time can cause skin damage, reduce collagen production, cause wrinkles, and reduce new cell generation, try this extra method everyday and achieve healthier skin./dbs