Thinking of going on a trail run or a trail hike? Try the Spartan Trail in Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Hiking is one of the most loved outdoor activities of Cebuanos.

Who wouldn’t love exploring all the amazing hiking sites in the city, right?

Among the famous trails is the Spartan Trail from Banawa to Barangay Pamutan in Cebu City.

In the Spartan Trail, you can either opt to just enjoy the scenery by hiking or make it more challenging by their doing a trail run.

All you have to prepare and bring with you is your adventure junky self and a lot of water to hydrate yourself for the hike that will take you around three to six hours before reaching the end of the trail in Barangay Pamutan.

The jump-off point of this trail is in Paseo Arcenas, Banawa, and it will be a 20 to 30-minute walk from the highway to the foot of the trail.

The pacing will depend on you and your group. Some would take longer or some can finish the trail in a matter of two hours.

According to some hikers like Jharm Cabatas, the trail may not be that friendly to new hikers as it is a challenging trail to conquer.

While hiking the trail, you can come across some spots good for your Instagram posts and also some creeks that you can soak your feet in to.

According to Cabatas, the hike through the trail is a a hair-raising experience.

Well, based on these pictures Catabas shared with us, we’ll believe him.

So, if you plan to do the trail, better bring a partner or go by group for your safety.

You don’t have to pay any fees but you can tag along a local guide for a small amount (usually around P200) if this is your first time to visit the trail.

When you reach Barangay Pamutan, you can take a motorcycle for hire going back down to the city or in Lahug for roughly P30-P40.

Oh and as we always say when sharing trails like this, please do remember to leave no trace behind! Let’s help keep this trail serene.

