CCDC submits 2021 ‘wish list’; seeks approval of P22.3B AIP

CEBU CITY, Philippines –The Cebu City Development Council (CCDC) is seeking a P22.3 billion allocation in 2021 for the implementation of programs and projects that will improve health, environment, social services, and traffic management in the city.

A breakdown of these projects were included in the city’s Annual Investment Plan (AIP), said Councilor Raymond Alvin Garcia, the chairperson of the City Council’s finance committee.

Garcia said that the proposed AIP for 2021 is P8 billion more than the P15 billion allocation that the CCDC requested this year.

The P22.3 billion budget request was passed during the CCDC full council meeting that was held in a hotel in Cebu City this Friday, October 9, 2020. It will form part of the 2021 budget request that the executive department will submit to the City Council for approval.

However, Garcia warned that not all of the items that were listed on CCDC’s wishlists will get funding.

Garcia said that the City Council will have to study the budget proposal and pass a “realistic” budget for 2021.

The Cebu City government is operating using its P10.4 million budget for 2020.

Pond A

Garcia said that a big chunk of the CCDC budget proposal amounting to P5.5 billion will be spent on the management of the South Road Properties (SRP). Of the amount, P4 billion is needed to fill the 60-hectare Pond A that remains underwater.

Garcia said that filling Pond A will provide the city with additional space for development.

Having additional investments in the area will translate to more revenues that will be added to the city’s coffers and employment opportunities for the Cebuanos.

Inayawan Landfill

Garcia said that the CCDC also asked for P1 billion to fund the rehabilitation of the Inayawan Sanitary Landfill.

He said that the city government is now under pressure to start its rehabilitation plans for its Inayawan Landfill that was ordered closed by the Court of Appeals.

The city had been paying penalties which he failed to specify because of its failure to immediately rehabilitate the already closed landfill.

“We need to mine the garbage there and throw these into another landfill or to a waste-to-energy facility,” Garcia said.

Health

For health services, Garcia said that a P1.3 billion allocation was proposed for the City Health Department’s (CHD’s) coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) response.

Another P500 million was also needed to fulfill Mayor Edgardo Labella’s promise to purchase vaccines for the city’s free COVID vaccination program.

Garcia said that around P1.4 billion was needed for the delivery of other health services while the management of its hospital services is estimated to cost P735 million.

Other Expenses

The city’s AIP also includes a P1.3 billion allocation for the senior citizens and P1 billion for social services.

Its traffic management program needs P1.75 billion and P1.4 billion is for environmental projects. / dcb