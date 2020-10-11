No new COVID deaths in Cebu City in one week

CEBU CITY, Philippines – For the first time since June, Cebu City did not log any new deaths related to the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) this week.

Data from the Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH – 7) that was compiled by CDN Digital showed that no new deaths were reported here from October 4 to October 10.

The city also recorded more recoveries than new cases during the same period. DOH-7 data showed the city had 90 new cases and 94 additional recoveries this week.

Its death count remained at 675, which translates to a mortality rate of 6.7 percent.

Cebu City, whose modified general community quarantine (MGCQ) status was extended until October 15, has already documented a total of 10,112 confirmed COVID-19 cases as of Oct. 10. Of this number, around 89.7 percent or 9,074 have already recovered from the infection.

With the increase in recoveries, the number of active COVID-19 cases or patients who are still infected with SARS-CoV-2 has further declined to 363.

Cebu City was once tagged as the epicenter of the COVID-19 outbreak in Central Visayas. In June, its status was reverted back to the strictest form of community quarantine – enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) – after hospitals were overwhelmed by the rapid transmission of the virus.

The Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Disease (IATF-MEID) decided to loosen up restrictions starting on August 1 with the city’s downgraded to general community quarantine (GCQ). The city’s status was further downgraded to MGCQ in September.

