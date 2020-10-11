No new COVID deaths in Cebu City in one week
CEBU CITY, Philippines – For the first time since June, Cebu City did not log any new deaths related to the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) this week.
Data from the Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH – 7) that was compiled by CDN Digital showed that no new deaths were reported here from October 4 to October 10.
The city also recorded more recoveries than new cases during the same period. DOH-7 data showed the city had 90 new cases and 94 additional recoveries this week.
Its death count remained at 675, which translates to a mortality rate of 6.7 percent.
Cebu City, whose modified general community quarantine (MGCQ) status was extended until October 15, has already documented a total of 10,112 confirmed COVID-19 cases as of Oct. 10. Of this number, around 89.7 percent or 9,074 have already recovered from the infection.
With the increase in recoveries, the number of active COVID-19 cases or patients who are still infected with SARS-CoV-2 has further declined to 363.
Cebu City was once tagged as the epicenter of the COVID-19 outbreak in Central Visayas. In June, its status was reverted back to the strictest form of community quarantine – enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) – after hospitals were overwhelmed by the rapid transmission of the virus.
The Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Disease (IATF-MEID) decided to loosen up restrictions starting on August 1 with the city’s downgraded to general community quarantine (GCQ). The city’s status was further downgraded to MGCQ in September.
RELATED STORY: Liquor ban lifted, other restrictions eased as Cebu City remains under MGCQ
/ dcb
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.