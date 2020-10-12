Netizens see bright future for boy studying under streetlamp in Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines— For a boy with a dream there is no room for excuses.

Just like Justine Calderon, the viral student seen studying under a streetlamp in Compostela, Cebu, on October 10, 2020.

It was through netizen, Ezra Ruiz’s post that made Calderon viral.

In her post last October 10, she said that when she was out with her friends and was about to grab some food, they chanced upon Calderon.

“We saw him along the street and asked him why was he still out when it was already night time. He answered saying that he was not yet done with his schoolwork,” said Ruiz.

But why was the boy out in the streets doing schoolwork?

According to some netizens who saw Ruiz’s post, Calderon’s home had no electricity that night.

As of today, Monday, October 12, Ruiz’s post has already been shared 94 times and with uplifting comments from netizens.

Netizen, Nove Magdadaro commented, “Nakaka inspire na bata, may nag future bataa God bless u dong.”

To some this new normal in the educational system may come in handy, but let us not forget that we are not all on the same boat.

But even with our different situations in dealing with the new normal, let Calderon’s determination to finish a simple schoolwork with the help of a light from the streetlamp teach us a lesson about perseverance and the will to succeed.

This kid is going places in the future, keep hustling, Justine! /dbs