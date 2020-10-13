Consolacion sets cemetery visiting days per barangay

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The municipality of Consolacion in northern Cebu has designated cemetery visitation schedules for residents in each barangay beginning Thursday, October 15, ahead of the observance of the All Souls’ Day amid the pandemic.

In the schedule released by the local government, two barangays at most are designated each day from October 15 to October 28, and from November 5 to 8, 2020. All cemeteries nationwide are closed from October 29 to November 4 following the recommendation of the national Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF).

Here is the schedule of the barangays and their designated days to visit the cemeteries in Consolacion.

Date Barangay Date Barangay October 15 Lanipa and Panas October 24 Pitogo October 16 Panoypoy and Tilhaong October 25 Cansaga October 17 Cabangahan and Sacsac October 26 Casili October 18 Garing October 27 Poblacion Occidental October 19 Polog October 28 Poblcion Oriental October 20 Tolotolo November 5 Nangka October 21 Danglag November 6 Pulpogan October 22 Jugan November 7 Tayud October 23 Lamac November 8 Tugbongan

In its update on Tuesday, October 13, the municipality advised the townsfolk to bring their quarantine passes when going to the cemetery in order to limit the volume of people that would be visiting the cemeteries.

“Sugod na karon Oktobre 15, 2020 ang atong sakop sa kapulisan ug tanod sa barangay nga sakop ma-oy mag bantay ug mangayo sa inyong Quarantine Passes aron ma kontrol ang pag tapok sa mga maong lugar,” the LGU said.

(Starting October 15, 2020, members of the police and barangay tanods will guard the cemetery and they will be the ones who will ask for your quarantine passes so that they can control or prevent crowds from gathering in the area.)

The town has at least four cemeteries namely, Tayud Cemetery, Pulpogan Municipal Cemetery, Riverside Catholic Cemetery and Nangka Catholic Cemetery./dbs