Senior citizens given 10 days to claim financial aid

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Senior citizens, who have not received their financial assistance for the months of August, September, and October 2020, are given only 10 days to claim their cash at the barangays.

This was the reminder of Mayor Edgardo Labella on October 13, 2020, after the period of 20 days for the house-to-house distribution was over.

The senior citizens may claim their financial assistance at the barangay through an authorized representative.

The representative can provide an authorization letter, a copy of the senior citizen’s identification card (ID) a picture of the senior citizen with a recent newspaper or calendar, and an ID of the authorized representative.

The beneficiary must be able to claim the financial assistance within the next 10 days or else the funds will be returned to the coffers of the city and can no longer be claimed.

“Duna tay period gihatag niana. Of course, mohatag tag leeway, kanang 10 days. (There is a period for the distribution. Of course, we will give a leeway, those ten days),” said Labella.

Over 82,000 senior citizens should receive their financial assistance for the months of August, September, and October worth P3,000.

Senior citizens in the city are entitled to a P12,000 financial aid per year distributed in tranches. The city found it difficult to distribute during the pandemic because of the strict health protocols.

This may be the last time the distribution of the financial assistance will be in cash, as by December, cash cards will be provided to all senior citizens so that the money will directly be deposited into the account. /dbs

