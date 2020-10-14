Learners’ deaths prompt DepEd-7 chief’s appeal

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Department of Education in Central Visayas (DepEd-7) director has appealed to students or learners to seek the help of their parents or teachers if they have problems in answering their learning modules.

This developed after the Salustiano Jimenez, DepEd-7 director, received reports about two learners in Alcoy, Cebu and Guihulgan City, Negros Oriental, who took their lives allegedly because of the difficulty of handling their learning modules.

Jimenez said that they were investigating the reports on these learners’ deaths, and he clarified that it had not been established yet that what caused the students to take their lives was because of the difficulty of answering their learning modules.

He again appealed to students to ask help from their parents or teachers if they would have problems in answering their learning modules.

“If learners or students experience difficulties in answering their learning modules, then the learners should ask their parents or teachers for assistance,” Jimenez said during a press briefing on Tuesday, October 13.

Jimenez also advised teachers not to pressure the students in submitting their learning modules.

He said the teachers could always give an extension in the submission of the learning modules so as not to pressure the students.

“Mao na nga ang atoang mga maestra, gitambagan gyud na daan nga dili pugson ang mga bata. Kun dili makahuman sa ilang modules within the week, they still can continue those modules in another week,” he added.

(So I advised the teachers not to force students [to answer their modules]. If they cannot finish the modules within the week, then they can still continue those modules in another week.)

For those facing huge personal problems or experiencing extreme sadness, they can reach out to and call Tawag Paglaum Centro Bisaya if they need someone to talk to.

Tawag Paglaum Centro Bisaya is a 24/7 call-based hotline for suicide prevention and emotional crisis intervention established in Cebu. Anyone in Central Visayas experiencing a mental disorder relapse or suicidal thoughts may reach the hotline at 0939-936-5433 or 0927-654-1629. /dbs