Metro Cebu to experience rain and thunderstorms until Oct. 16

CEBU CITY, Philippines– Metro Cebu can expect cloudy skies and scattered rainshowers until Friday, October 16, 2020, Pagasa Mactan said.

Pagasa-Mactan weather specialist Jhomar Eclarino said Metro Cebu will be experiencing localized thunderstorms and rainshowers in the afternoon or evening.

“This will go on until tomorrow or until Friday, but on the weekend we will already be expecting fair weather,” he said.

Eclarino said the rainy weather is because of tropical depression Ofel, which made its second landfall in the vicinity of Matnog, Sorsogon at 6 a.m. on Wednesday.

While Metro Cebu is expected to have fair weather on the weekends, Eclarino said that there might still be occasional rainshowers and thunderstorms.

“Expecting generally fair weather this weekend but there are still chances of rainshowers and localized thunderstorms, but most probably won’t last long,” he added.

/bmjo