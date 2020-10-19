More rain expected in Cebu, entire Visayas due to TD Pepito’s trough

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Cebuanos are advised to bring umbrellas and other rain-protective gear as damp weather is expected starting Monday, October 19, 2020.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) announced on Monday that the low-pressure area (LPA) it spotted a few days ago has strengthened to become a tropical depression with name Pepito.

Joseph Merlas, weather specialist from Pagasa in Mactan (Pagasa-Mactan), said the tropical depression’s trough will affect the entire Visayas area.

“Tungod sa trough sa atong Tropical Depression, makasinati ang tibuok Visayas ug mapanganoron nga langit uban sa katag nga paguwan-uwan ug localized nga dugdog ug kilat,” said Merlas.

(Due to the trough of the Tropical Depression, the entire Visayas will experience cloudy skies with scattered rains and localized thunderstorms and lightning.)

Pagasa, in its severe weather bulletin at 5 a.m. on Monday, spotted the center of Pepito 820 kilometers east of Virac, Catanduanes and is moving in a west-northwestward direction at a speed of 20 kilometers per hour.

Pepito presently packs winds up to 45 kilometers per hour with gustiness reaching up to 55 kilometers per hour.

The state weather bureau said that based on its current models, it is projecting Pepito to make a landfall within the vicinity of Northern or Central Luzon around Tuesday evening or Wednesday morning.

