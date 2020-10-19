Only 3 active COVID-19 cases left in Bogo City as of Oct. 19

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu–Bogo City in northern Cebu is left with only three active cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) as of Monday, October 19, 2020.

The city government shared the good news in an advisory posted on its official Facebook page shortly after noontime on Monday.

In its advisory, the city said that its active cases dropped from seven to only three after it logged four new recoveries, increasing to 147 the city’s total number of recoveries.

The city’s death count, on the other hand, remains at 2.

However, city officials are asking their constituents not to be complacent with this recent development.

“Sunod lang gihapon sa atuang mga health and safety protocols kay kini alang ra gayud sa atuang kaayuhan. Padayon nga mag-amping ug mag-ampo,” the city’s advisory reads.

(Let us continue to follow health and safety protocols for our own safety. Let us continue to be careful while we also pray.)

/bmjo