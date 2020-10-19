CCTO impounds over 400 vehicles in first half of October

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu–The Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) reported a drop in the number of traffic violations that were committed in the first 15 days of October.

During the period, CCTO only recorded a total of 7,781 violations in comparison with the 9,568 violations that were logged during the same period last month.

Still, they had to impound at least 453 vehicles. This consists of 323 motorcycles, 59 trucks and other four-wheel vehicles, and 71 e-bike and tricycles.

Violations made include disregard of the no right turn sign on a red signal, no parking on sidewalks, wearing of slippers, absence of delivery permits, lack of a canvass cover, use of expired vehicle registration and driver’s license and uee of expired TOP.

/bmjo