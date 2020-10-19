Mandaue seniors to get second tranche of financial assistance in December

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines–Senior citizens in Mandaue City are set to receive their second tranche of financial assistance worth P4,000 this December.

This was one of the things the city council, together with the representative from City Social Welfare and Services and the Office of the Senior Citizens’ Affairs (OSCA), approved in a meeting on Monday, October 19, 2020.

However, they have yet to decide the exact day of the distribution.

There are 22,956 qualified senior citizens in the city. Qualified seniors get P8,000 every year as cash assistance from the City Government.

Unlike the first tranche which was delivered to the seniors’ homes, the second tranche may be distributed in the gyms of the different barangays (villages) of the city, according to Melinda Bihag, the head of the city’s OSCA.

“We will just ask help from the barangay captains and their staff,” she said.

Meanwhile, councilor Cesar “Tingsol” Cabahug, Chairman of the Committee on Social Services and Senior Citizens. said that they have also tackled about the 1,821 elderly who were not able to receive their cash assistance during the first tranche last April 2020.

He said this happened since these senior citizens were stranded in other parts of Cebu during the distribution.

Cabahug said these senior citizens have returned to the city and contacted them, asking when they can receive their aid.

Cabahug said they plan to give their aid during the distribution of the second tranche on December. He said they will have another meeting in the first week of November to finalize all the details regarding the distribution of the cash aid.

