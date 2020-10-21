LOOK: Images from Lahug fire

Cebu City, Philippines–A fire broke out from a school building in Barangay Lahug here at around 7:50 p.m. on Wednesday, October 21, 2020.

As of this posting, firemen from the Cebu City Fire Office continue to work to put out the fire, which was raised to second alarm.

As of 8:05 p.m., fire officials said the fire was under control.

Here are images captured from the live video of the Cebu City Fire Department.

** This is a developing story.