Women’s group in Lapu showcases products

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu—The Kababayen-an sa Opon nga Nagkahiusa alang sa Kalamboan (KONKA), Inc., showcased its different products during the “2020 KONKA Product Promotion” held at the covered court of Barangay Basak here on Wednesday, October 21, 2020.

The activity was attended by Lapu-Lapu lone district Congresswoman Paz Radaza and KONKA President Mary Jane Cahilog.

Different dishes and desserts were showcased during the activity, which aims to promote products prepared by KONKA members.

“Hopefully the Oponganon will be supporting them,” Radaza said.

KONKA is a private organization incorporated on July 1, 2011, and a federation of woman’s organizations from 30 barangays in Lapu-Lapu City.

Radaza said that patronizing KONKA products will help its members earn, especially in this time of pandemic.

The group offers various forms of conduct of viable and profitable livelihood skills training, promote micro-enterprises and entrepreneurship development, development of community based economic volunteers and leaders as partners in programs, among others.

As of the moment, KONKA already has 14,000 members with a savings of P4 million.

/bmjo