Chan to public: Help us fight crime, report illegal activities to police

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan is urging the public to help prevent crimes in their areas by reporting illegal activities there to the Philippine National Police (PNP).

“Atoang panawagan ipadayon nato ang pagtabang sa atong kapulisan, atong mga barangay, atong komunidad, kung duna silay mahibaw-an mahitungod niining mga illegal activities, illegal drugs, palihog ko’g report sa atong kapulisan,” Chan said.

(I am appealing to the public to help our policemen, our barangay, our community, if they have any information about these illegal activities, illegal drugs, then please report them to the police.)

Yesterday, the Lapu-Lapu City Police Office (LCPO) confiscated 22 kilos of suspected shabu, with a P150.3 million Dangerous Drugs Board (DDB) value, and arrested 30-year old Gilbert Fuensalida Lumanog from Cebu City.

The police also impounded the black Toyota Vios, with plate number YKL 974, used by the suspect in transporting the illegal drugs.

Chan also warned those involved in illegal drugs to stay away from Lapu-Lapu City or they would just be arrested.

He believed that the illegal drugs came from Metro Manila and were transported here in the Visayas passing by the city.

“Undang namo kay dili gyud mo kasud diri sa siyudad sa Lapu-lapu kay grabe ang pagbantay sa atong kapulisan dinhi sa siyudad mahitungod sa ilegal nga drugas,” he added.

(Stop your illegal activities because you cannot enter the city of Lapu-Lapu because the policemen here are strictly implementing the campaign against illegal drugs here.)

Police Colonel Clarito Baja, LCPO director, also said that in a secluded area in Barangay Subabasbas at 4:30 pm last Wednesday, an undercover policeman bought suspected shabu from Lumanog using four bundles of boodle money.

Each bundle of money has a P500 bill on top to make it appear that it was a considerable amount of money that they had, especially since the undercover policeman was buying illegal drugs worth P160,000 from Lumanog.

After the transaction with Lumanog was completed, the other policemen moved in and arrested Lumanog.

Baja said that they confiscated 23 heat sealed plastic packs from the suspect.

Baja also said that they had placed the suspect under surveillance before the buy-bust operation was conducted.

He said tha they believed that Lumanog was a member of “Titing Laurenciana Group” a suspected drug group capable of disposing of 20 kilos a week for Metro Cebu, the province and surrounding provinces./dbs