No new cases reported in Bogo City in last 7 days

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — Bogo City is now COVID-free.

The city government of Bogo made its official announcement on its Facebook page Friday night, October 23, 2020.

In its post, the Bogo City government said that the city north of Cebu City did not also log any new cases of the infection in the last seven days.

As of its October 19 tally, this noon the city has only three remaining active cases of the infection while its recovery and death counts total to 147 and two respectively.

But all of its three remaining cases have already recovered from their infection making the city COVID-free as of Friday and increasing its recovery count to 150.

“Dako kini nato nga ipasalamat sa atuang mga Frontliners labi na gayud sa atuang Health Personnel nga sakop sa City Health Office pinangunahan Ni Doc. Rene Bing Palay ug sa CPH-Bogo City nga pinangunahan ni Doc. Zoraida Yurango,” the city’s advisory reads.

(We are grateful to our frontliners especial our health personnel and the personnel of the City Health Office led by Dr. Rene Bing Palay and the CPH-Bogo City that is led by Dr. Zoraido Yurango.)

However, city officials continue to remind Bogohanons to continue to observe health and safety protocols saying that the risk of the infection has remained.

“Kini mga Bogohanons wala nagpasabot nga wala na ang #COVID19 mao nga ang Dakbayan padayon gihapon nga mohangyo kaninyo nga palihug mag-amping kita ug magpadayon nga magbinantayon ug mosunod sa atuang health and safety protocols.”

(Bogohanons, this does not mean that our fight against COVID-19 has come to an end that is why we continue to make an appeal that we all be careful while we continue to observe heealth and safety protocols.)

City officials said that in the long run, they would eventually emerge victorious in their fight against the virus with the health and cooperation of city residents./dbs