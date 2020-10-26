Cebu City to release cash incentives for medical frontliners this Oct. 29

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City Mayor Edgardo Labella on Monday, October 26, announced that they would start releasing the cash incentives they promised to healthcare workers attending to coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) patients here.

Labella, in a press conference, said the city would be distributing P10,000 to each qualified beneficiary this Thursday, October 29, the amount of which was equivalent to the month of August.

RELATED STORY: Fulfilling a promise: Cebu City gov’t to release financial aid for private hospital nurses next week

“Distribution will start this coming Thursday to all private medical frontliners and practitioners. Not just doctors and nurses but also nursing aides, medical technologists, and respiratory therapists involved in the treatment of COVID-19 patients,” said Labella.

The mayor said they were able to identify at least 2,000 beneficiaries of the financial assistance in which each qualified individual would be expected to receive a total amount of P30,000.

Labella said the distribution would be done in hospitals where the healthcare workers were employed.

In the meantime, he said the city government was still processing the remaining P20,000 for the months of September and October before they would be able to release them.

The city government has pushed back multiple times the actual distribution of the honorarium they promised for healthcare workers battling the COVID-19 outbreak from private hospitals, citing the tedious process of ensuring the giving out of funds will be deemed legal by state auditors./dbs

RELATED STORY: Labella assures healthcare workers anew: Cash incentives to be released soon