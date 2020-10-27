Planning to dye your hair? Read on!

A lot of people dye their hair with unnatural colors for various reasons.

It can be a way for them to express themselves. It can be a way to stand out or just bust out from the normal.

Alarmingly, recent Pinterest reports revealed that since the start of community quarantines, searches made for “how to strip hair color naturally” was up by 156 percent. That’s probably why we are seeing the hashtag #quarantinehair on different social media platforms as most people start to take and document their drastic hair color transformations online.

So, if you’re planning to try a bit of “out with old and in with the new” hair look, there are things that you should consider before you begin to dye.

1.) Do your research

Whether you’re planning to dye your hair at home by yourself or to by a professional hairdresser, it’s always important to research everything there is to know about dyeing hair.

Start by reading articles regarding the pros and cons of coloring your hair. Looking into this article is already a sign that you’re on the right track. Also, try to consider what color best compliments your skin tone and don’t forget to take note of the possible added costs and essentials for upkeep needed for your hair once dyed.

2) Be aware of your scalp and skin sensitivity

Hair dyes contain a lot of ingredients that can possibly irritate your skin and scalp. It varies from person to person, depending on what chemical they are allergic to. But according to research, the most known culprit is a chemical called paraphenylenediamine (PPD). Hair dyes containing PPD are safe to use as long as safety tips and instructions are followed.

Before using a dye, health professionals suggest to carry out a patch test. The test usually involves dabbing a small amount of dye solution behind your ear or your inner elbow and leaving it to dry. If you see an irritation on your skin, refrain from coloring your hair further.

3.) Prep your hair properly

Know that washing your hair before coloring can do more harm than good. If you washed your hair with shampoo prior to dyeing, it can burn your scalp to a large extent. What you should do is to keep an unwashed hair in order for your locks to absorb the color better and for more predictable results.

4.) Use the right tools

Having the right tools for dyeing your hair is of great importance if you’re doing it at home, especially if you’re doing it for the first time. You would want to be extra careful and get the job done correctly. So pack up your tools like dye brush, bowl, and latex gloves and dye away! Remember to also wear old clothes when dyeing to protect yourself from the stains as an at-home application can be a bit messy.

5.) Don’t forget the aftercare

After all the prep and considerations on dyeing your hair, you should now focus on the aftercare to keep your hair healthy and the color vibrant. Start investing in hair essentials like shampoos and conditioners with color-lock technology to keep it fresh and to maintain the color and texture.