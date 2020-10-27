Quinta leaves; Pagasa monitoring another LPA approaching PAR

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Typhoon Quinta has officially left the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) at around 8 a.m. on Tuesday, October 27, 2020, but another low pressure area (LPA) is now being monitored by the weather bureau that may become a tropical depression in the coming days.

According to Pagasa-Mactan weather specialist Jhomar Eclarino, should the low pressure area being monitored to enter the PAR become a typhoon, it will be called typhoon “Rolly.”

“Layo paman ni ang LPA, pero naa ni possibility ma himong tropical depression within the next 48 hours,” said Eclarino.

(This LPA is still far but there is a possibility that this will become a tropical depression in the next 48 hours.)

Eclarino said Metro Cebu can expect fair weather with cloudy skies on Tuesday but isolated rainshowers may also be experienced from time to time. He said heavy rainshowers should be expected by Wednesday or Thursday, which can extend until the weekend.

As of Tuesday, October 27, the weather bureau said the LPA is heading towards Luzon based on their monitoring.

