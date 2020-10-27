Helping ‘Homeless Berta’ take first step to road to recovery

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The viral homeless man in Cebu, known as Berta, is now finally safe from the dangers of the streets all thanks to a rehabilitation center in Barangay Talamban, Cebu City.

Safe Haven rehabilitation center is living up to its name as the house where Berta is sure to get the right treatment and to help him start anew.

Emmanuel Llenos, center director of Safe Haven, told CDN Digital why they chose to walk the extra mile to save Berta.

“It started from the suggestion of JV Hall Safehaven’s Age Care Department Head, who used to live in the streets because of his addiction. We just decided to help, which is not new to us at the center. A lot have already been rescued and helped to recover,” he said.

Berta, who was admitted to their facility just yesterday, Monday, October 26, is now having the rest he deserves for a long time.

“He has been very exhausted with life in the streets as a mendicant. He has been sleeping since last night and hopefully, when he wakes up, we’d to do an interview to know his immediate concerns, added Llenos.

With this project, they admit that they will be needing donations and help from people to sustain and address the needs of Berta’s recovery.

They are opening their doors for donations in any kind for Berta’s fast recovery.

This project was made possible by some of the bloggers in Cebu who took notice of Berta, and together with the president of Bai Foundation, Ronnie Delos Santos.

Now, Berta is sleeping like a baby in his new, clean, and comfortable bed.

If you wish to donate and take part in Berta’s recovery you can message Emmanual Llenos on his Facebook account.

This is our time to give back to Berta who made us laugh with his words of wisdom about life and boys. /dbs