Labella: City will help 3.5K jeepney drivers find jobs

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City Mayor Edgardo Labella assured the 3,500 jeepney drivers who might not be able to go back to the streets that the city government would help find jobs for them.

This after only 1,355 out of the total 5,000 jeepneys will be allowed to ply the streets again.

Read: Cebu City considers return of 1.3K jeepneys

The city government is preparing a placement program for the affected jeepney drivers where they will be placed in other industries either in other transportation companies or taxis.

“There are other transportation companies that will need these drivers. I have already talked to the City Administrator to accept the names of these jeepney drivers,” said Labella.

The jeepney drivers may send their applications to the Office of the City Administrator (OCA) in order to be facilitated.

The OCA will coordinate with local taxi groups, bus companies, the beep, and others to provide employment for the displaced jeepney drivers.

“We cannot also compromise the safety and the health of the public,” said the mayor.

The city will only allow a few jeepney drivers to return to the streets in preparation for the implementation of the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) system in the city.

The Adhoc Committee for the jeepney drivers will only allow 1,355 drivers so that they may not crowd the streets immediately, especially since the transition routes are currently used by buses and beeps.

The end of the evaluation will be on November 3, 2020, for the final list of drivers who may be allowed to go back to the streets again./dbs