Frontline workers of 38 brgys to receive hazard pay starting today

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Frontline workers in 38 barangays will receive their hazard pay starting today, October 30, 2020, for the months they have rendered service during the peak of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic.

Cebu City Mayor Edgardo Labella led the distribution on October 30, 2020, at Barangay Banilad, Cebu City to the barangay tanods, workers, and volunteers.

These workers will receive P250 per day of hazard pay from March 28 to May 31, 2020, as an incentive for being at the frontline of the pandemic.

The mayor thanked the barangay workers for their hard work during the peak of the pandemic, which he said was one of the reasons why the city was already an “epicenter for recovery.”

Read: Active COVID-19 cases in Cebu City down to 179

The hazard pay had been delayed for four months due to documents required by the Commission on Audit (COA) for the release of the cash-out.

Barangays Pasil, Sawang Calero, Inayawan, San Antonio, Luz, Kinasang-an, Tabuan, Sapangdaku, Suba, Sto. Niño, Banilad, Sudlon I, San Nicolas Proper, Pahina San Nicolas, and Kaluhiban were among the first barangays with workers receiving the hazard pay.

Workers in Barangays Capitol Site, Bulacao, Basak San Nicolas, Cambinocot, Tagbao, Taptap, Hipodromo, Kalunasan, and Sambag II will also receive their hazard pay soon.

The rest of the barangays are urged to complete their requirements to avoid further delays in the release of the hazard pay./dbs