Severed head found in Looc may belong to torso found in Talamban — cop

SANTA CATALINA, Negros Oriental — Police are verifying if the severed head found in Barangay Looc, Mandaue City belongs to the female torso found in a river in Barangay Talamban, Cebu City.

Police Major Aldrin Villacampa, Mandaue Police Station 5 chief, said that the severed head would have to undergo an autopsy because the face was already in a state of decomposition and was unrecognizable.

Villacampa said that a way to identify if the different body parts stored in a funeral parlor in Cebu City belonged to one person would be through an autopsy.

Read: Severed head found in Looc shores

Aside from the severed head, Villacampa was referring to the other body parts that were found — the female torso and the a hand and a foot.

Villacampa, however, said that the severed head probably belonged to a woman.

“Ato ma identify nga babye to kay taas man buhok and blonde-blonde pud… among gipakuha kay katong tiil ug kamot and lawas nga nakit-an sa Talamban basig usa ra,” said Villacampa.

(We can see that the severed head was a female person or a woman because the head has long and somewhat blonde hair. We also ask to have the hand, foot and the body found in Talamban to compare if they belong to one person.)

READ: Body of woman with missing head, hands and feet, found in Talamban river

The severed head was found in the shores of Barangay Looc by one of the residents in the area at around 1:30 p.m. today, October 31, 2020.

Villacampa said that they were trying to acquire closed circuit television (CCTV) footage in the area where the severed head was found just in case someone really did threw it in the area.

He, however, said that they could not assure that the severed head was thrown in the area because the seawaters in Barangay Looc were connected to different towns in Cebu./dbs