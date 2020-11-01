Cebu City ends October with less than 200 active cases

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City greeted the first day of November with less than 200 active cases of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

The latest bulletin from the Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH-7) showed that the city was monitoring 151 active cases of COVID-19 as of October 31.

Active cases refer to patients still infected with SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

Data from DOH-7, compiled by CDN Digital, also showed that the city had continually reported a declining trend in its number of new coronavirus patients.

From October 25 to October 31, only 51 new COVID-19 cases from Cebu City were recorded.

The city’s recoveries, on the other hand, also continued to increase and within the same period, a total of 111 additional recovered patients were logged.

There were also zero new deaths related to the infection made from October 25 to October 31, keeping the toll at 678 and a case fatality rate at around 6.6 percent.

Cebu City’s modified general community quarantine (MGCQ) status has been extended up to November 30 by the national government. The city was once tagged as the epicenter of the virus outbreak in Central Visayas.

As of October 31, the city has already documented a total of 10,263 confirmed cases with 9,434 recoveries and 678 deaths. /dbs

