100 policemen from PRO-7 prepare for Bicol deployment

CEBU CITY, Philippines – At least 100 policemen from Central Visayas will be deployed in Bicol region to aid in the government’s response in the wake of Typhoon Rolly (international name: Goni).

Police Brigadier General Albert Ignatius Ferro, director of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7), on Monday, November 2, said this was in response to orders from Camp Crame tapping policemen here to assist in the relief and search and retrieval operations in areas lashed by Rolly.

“We’re preparing a 100-man team, from our Crisis Response Battalion, to help in Bicol. As of now, we’re gathering equipment and provisions they need in their deployment,” said Ferro in a mix of English and Cebuano.

Ferro said that they are also coordinating with the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) who will be giving clearance for the police to sail safely to Bicol region.

Philippine National Police (PNP) chief General Camilo Cascolon on Monday, said PRO-7 has been instructed to help the Police Regional Office in Bicol (PRO-5) provide assistance in communities affected by the onslaught of tropical storm Rolly.

Ferro assured the public that the deployment will not affect the implementation of quarantine and health protocols in Central Visayas, particularly in Cebu City.

“Our Cebu City Police already has a task force, KASALIGAN, helping us in maintaining enforcement of minimum health standards,” explained Ferro.

Also, Ferro said that their office is open to accept donations for families affected by Rolly, the strongest storm to hit the world this year.

/ dcb