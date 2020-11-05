P1.6M shabu seized, 2 HVIs nabbed in 2 Cebu City drug busts

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Police in Cebu City confiscated an estimated P1.6 million suspected shabu and arrested two high value individuals (HVIs) in two separate buy-bust operations in two days.

The latest to fall was Jefferson Solon, 25, of Villalon Drive, Barangay Capitol Site, Cebu City, who was caught with 120 grams of suspected shabu during a buy-bust operation in his house at dawn today, November 5, 2020.

The confiscated drugs had an estimated Dangerous Drugs Board value of P816,000, said Police Major Randy Caballes, Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) intelligence unit head in a phone interview.

Caballes said that they placed Solon under surveillance for two weeks before the buy-bust operation was conducted.

He also said that they also found out that Solon was included in the watchlist of drug personalities considered as high value individuals (HVIs) by the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7).

Caballes also said that they also found out that Solon was a former convict or an ex-convict, who served time for illegal drugs and was released last 2018.

On November 4, 2020 or Wednesday, Cebu City policemen also arrested another high-value individual in Sitio Plastikan, Barangay Duljo, Cebu City.

Police caught Aldrin Nacua, 28, of Sitio Huyong-huyong, Barangay Duljo at past 1 p.m. during a buy-bust operation in Sitio Plastikan.

Nacua was caught with 115.66 grams of suspected shabu.

Police said that the confiscated suspected shabu had an estimated DDB value of 786,488.

Both suspects were detained at the CCPO detention cell pending the filing of charges. /dbs