Samboan is COVID-free

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Another town in Cebu province is now free of active cases of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

The local government of Samboan in southwestern Cebu, in a statement published on their official Facebook page, announced that they have recorded zero active COVID-19 cases as of November 5.

However, local officials continue to remind residents to observe minimum health standards, and that their health protocols will remain in place.

“While Samboan currently has no active cases of COVID-19 infection, as Cebu, in general, with decreasing cases, it doesn’t mean we shall take our guards off,” local officials stated.

“Kitang tanan, dili gayud mukumpyansa. Sul-ubon nato atong face mask ug face shield kada gawas sa atong panimalay (All of us should not be complacent. Let’s wear face masks and face shields when going out of the houses),” they added.

They also said that all locally stranded individuals (LSIs) and authorized persons outside residence (APORs) are still required to present medical clearance or certificate, proving that they do not exhibit any symptoms of COVID-19 upon arrival.

“For those coming from outside Cebu in areas with COVID-19 cases, our RHU (rural health unit) will study your case for a possible swab testing for you. LSIs (Locally stranded individuals) are home quarantined for 14 days in a separate house while APORs (Authorized persons outside residence) are mandated for Home Stay until they will be back for work in the city,” they said.

Samboan is a fifth-class municipality located approximately 146 kilometers southwest of Cebu City. /rcg

