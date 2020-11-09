Black lechon, anyone?

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Cebu is known for the best-tasting lechon (roasted whole pig) in the country.

Cebu lechon is famous for its tasty meat and its golden brown crispy skin.

But a new lechon craze is starting to gain some attention here lately: the black lechon from Danao City, northern Cebu.

Precious Joy Requiso Postrano is the brain behind the black lechon in Danao, and she shares with CDN Digital that the idea came up when she and her team wanted to try something new this year.

“We [wanted] to come up with something new, something unique, and with a twist of the lechon,” Postrano said.

The lechon may be different in color but still tastes the same because they did not add any food coloring, just natural herbs and spices that can make the lechon change its color.

“People say ‘napaig na pero wala pa naluto” because of it’s color, as in literal black. But the taste is just the same with the traditional roasted pig,” she explained.

Aside from its color, Postrano’s lechon also has a little surprise: They actually stuffed the pig’s belly with a native chicken fresh from their farm to make this lechon experience truly one-of-a-kind.

Now that it’s nearing the Holiday season, this surely is one lechon worth trying.

