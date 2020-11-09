Chan: 500 sacks of rice for Bicol turned over to PRO-7

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — The Lapu-Lapu City government has already turned over 500 sacks of rice to the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) on November 5, 2020, for families affected by the onslaught of super typhoon Rolly.

Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan, however, clarified that these items were donated by Oponganons, after the city launched a relief campaign.

Chan admitted that the city’s budget had already been depleted after it was used for the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) response.

“Hinatag gyud ni’s mga Oponganon. Puros gyud ni taga Opon nga kita nanawagan ta nga atoang tabangan ang atong mga kaigsuonan sa Bicol. Mao na nga nisanong sila sa atong hangyo,” Chan said.

(These are all given by the Oponganons. All of these are given by those from Opon after we appealed to them to help our brothers in Bicol. That is why they answered our call.)

Aside from sacks of rice, the city has also received canned goods, used clothing, coffee, milk, among others.

Chan also expressed his gratitude to Oponganons who donated something, despite the crisis that we are facing due to the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic.

He also encouraged other Oponganons to drop their donations at the City Hall’s lobby.

“After among ma-turnover nato ang bugas, ang PRO-7 na maoy mo-ship ani padung sa Bicol ug sila na po’y bahala ug repack,” he added./dbs