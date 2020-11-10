Daanbantayan left with 3 active cases; 2 more recoveries logged on Nov. 9

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — Barangay Maya that used to have the second highest number of coronavirus disease cases in Daanbantayan town is now free of the infection.

The barangay’s last two cases — DB Patient 109 and 110 — were reported to have already recovered from their infection on Monday, November 9, said an advisory which the municipal government posted on its Facebook page on Monday night, November 9.

With the new recoveries, this northern Cebu town is only left with three active cases coming from Barangays Tapilon — 2 and Pajo =- 1.

“Sa kanunay, mag-amping ug mosunod sa mga gipatuman nga health protocols. Magtinabangay kita aron magpadayon ang pag-us-os sa atong mga COVID-19 cases,” the town’s advisory reads.

(Let us always be careful and comply with health protocols. Let us help each other to ensure the continued decline in our COVID-19 cases.)

As of Monday, this municipality that is located at least 128 kilometers north of Cebu City has already logged a total of 113 cases of which 108 have already recovered and two COVID-related deaths.

Barangay Poblacion and Maya, the two barangays with the most number of confirmed cases are now free of the infection. Poblacion used to have 46 confirmed cases while Maya had 42./dbs