Cebu City police to deploy motorcycle-riding team soon

DUMAGUETE CITY, Negros Oriental—The Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) is expected to deploy motorcycle-riding team around the city as part of its crime-prevention efforts.

Police Colonel Josefino Ligan, chief of the CCPO, revealed this on Monday, November 9, 2020, hoping that this move will help lower the crime rate in the city, especially now that more people are already out on the streets due to a lighter quarantine status.

“This is part of our crime prevention efforts,” Ligan said.

“Suspicious activities such as vehicles with no license plates traveling around the city will be detected immediately. They will also serve as quick response team so when there are alarms or emergencies, they can respond right away,” he added.

Accoridng to Ligan, his CCPO personnel will first undergo motorcycle-riding course before their deployment in different areas of the city.

“It will be a short course that will serve as a refresher,” said Ligan.

Ligan said he believes the move to deploy motorcycle-riding teams is timely, especially since the holiday season is approaching and more people will be out in public areas to buy necessities.

With the crime prevention efforts of CCPO, Ligan is hoping that they will be able to maintain lower crime rate and high crime solution efficiency, which, he said, they were able to accomplish in the month of October 2020.

/bmjo