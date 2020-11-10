Labella to private sector: Forego physical Christmas parties

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City Mayor Edgardo Labella is urging private establishments in the city to forego the holding of physical Christmas parties this year to avoid the risk of spreading the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).

The Cebu City government has already declared that they will not be holding Christmas parties for City Hall offices and city government agencies this Christmas 2020 due to the pandemic and the struggling economy.

The mayor said that he will not prohibit private establishments from holding parties if they want to, but urged them to forego these activities just for this season due to the COVID-19.

There is also an ongoing restriction to social gatherings while venues can only accommodate up to 50 percent capacity, major considerations if a company wishes to push through with a Christmas party.

“Para sa private entities dili lang ta maghimo og mandatory nga requirement nga walay Christmas parties pero atong iencourage ang mga establishments nga dili lang pud mag Christmas party,” said the mayor.

(Maybe we shouldn’t ban Christmas parties but we will only urge the establishments not to hold Christmas parties.)

The city government and the police will be working together to monitor these parties to ensure they follow the health protocols and limitations on mass gatherings.

If too many people are found attending a party, this would constitute a violation of the mass gathering restrictions and the police can disperse such activity.

To avoid complications, the city government is urging establishments to forego physical parties and conduct virtual Christmas parties instead.

As for City Hall employees and other city government agencies, no Christmas parties will be allowed this season as respect for those struggling through the pandemic.

In previous statements, Labella already said that the P5 million allocation for the Christmas parties will be realigned for COVID-19 aid. /rcg