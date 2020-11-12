DOH logs 1,407 new COVID-19 infections; PH’s caseload now at 402,820

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health has logged 1,407 new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) infections, driving the country’s caseload to 402,820 as of Thursday.

Of this total, 8.1% or 32,682 are tagged as “active.”

The health agency added that 211 more patients have recovered from the disease while 11 others have died. The total number of recoveries is now at 362,417 and the death toll at 7,721.

Davao City posted the most number of new infections with 214 new COVID-19 cases, the DOH said, followed by Eastern Samar with 75, Rizal with 75, Cavite with 64, and Quezon with 54.

The DOH likewise said it removed three duplicates from the total case count, including three cases of recoveries.

It added that eight cases previously tagged as recoveries were reclassified as deaths.

