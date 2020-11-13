Total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Talisay reaches 1K, only 9 active

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Talisay City has reached 1,001, after three new cases were recorded on November 11, 2020.

But out of the 1total number of confirmed cases, only 9 remain active cases, according to a late night post of the Talisay City Public Information Office on Facebook on Thursday, November 12.

The post said that the new cases are from Barangays Dumlog, Biasong, and Lawaan 3.

The case in Dumlog is a 58-year-old who was hospitalized for sever respiratory distress.

The case in Biasong is a 30-year-old female who was swabbed prior to giving birth on November 10, 2020.

The last new case from Lawaan 4 is a 36-year-old male who was swabbed last November 9, 2020, as a requirement for work.

Meanwhile, the number of recoveries from the virus has reached 893, which translates to a recovery rate of 89 percent.

/bmjo