Simple reminders to get us by during these trying times

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The year 2020 has been testing our capacity as human beings to adjust to new things and to cope with pain.

In the Philippines people were scared when the whole pandemic took place, a lot of people had died, and families torn apart by distance.

And in the last few months when everyone was starting to get in the hang of the new normal, typhoons came rushing in.

First, the Typhoon Rolly who gave so much destruction in the Bicol region, and just days ago, Typhoon Ulysses hit Luzon bringing with it floods that submerged some parts of Metro Manila and Cagayan Province.

In these trying times, let us keep in mind and remind ourselves of these simple things:

This is not forever— whatever we are facing today, it will not last forever. There will always be an end to every agony and challenge. There will always be a rainbow at the end of every hurdle to remind us to smile and pick things back up.

You are stronger than you think— it may seem that we are all very vulnerable nowadays to the virus and natural calamities, but remember that if you start believing in yourself, you will be able to surpass everything including a pandemic.

You have people supporting you— your family and your friends will never leave you behind. They will always be at your side, behind you and sometimes they will stand in front of you to make sure you are guided to get things right.

You can help— in small ways, you can — even by staying at home you can help those who are more in need than us. Use your time and your skills to bridge people and their needs and be part of the solution.

Pray— we may practice different beliefs and religions but one thing is for sure, prayers work. Pray for your heart’s content, pray for yourself, family, and others. Pray for the country to stand back up and for the world to heal.

These are just some of the few reminders that can help us through these trying times.

Share these with the people that matter to you and let them be reminded of the greater things bound to happen. /dbs