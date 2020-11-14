Volleyball Community Gives Back launches relief drive for typhoon victims

MANILA, Philippines—Just as it has done in the past, Volleyball Community Gives Back is once again using its platform to help the survivors of Typhoon Ulysses.

Charo Soriano on Friday said that the group will be doing a donation drive starting November 14 until 21 to gather items in kind such as blankets, food, and old clothes.

The group will also have a physical collection at Filoil Flying V Center on Nov. 18 from 10 am to 2 pm.

Soriano said they will be helping those affected in Marikina and will also be sending donations to Bicol, which bore the brunt of Super Typhoon “Rolly” just a couple of weeks earlier.

“We’re accepting donations in kind like blankets, food, old clothes, anything you have for our brothers and sisters who’ve been affected by the typhoon,” said Soriano in a Zoom press conference.

“We’ll bring them to Marikina as well as Bicol.”

Volleyball Community Gives Back also initiated donation drives for the benefit of volleyball personnel who lost their jobs during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and also to medical frontliners who worked tirelessly to bring aid.