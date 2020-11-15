New Normal Celebrations at Marco Polo Plaza Cebu

You deserve to celebrate your intimate events and milestones in a venue where safety, security, and service are priority. Whether you are looking for an intimate celebration venue, a special package for our beloved frontliners, or simply a special place to get ready in, we have curated packages that will suit your needs and the need of the times.

Intimate Celebration Packages

We have crafted three special packages for your social events or wedding, putting in mind the restrictions that have been put in place by the DOT, IAFT, and LGU.

Our Basic Package starts at Php1,870 net per person. With Social Distancing, this is good for a minimum of six (6) persons per table to a maximum of eight (8) persons per table. The package price is inclusive of a three-course set menu, one round of soda or iced tea, use of venue for four (4) hours and other premium perks.

Our Essential package is for a minimum of 30 persons, followed by our Exclusive package for a minimum of 50 persons. The premium perks range from complimentary wedding cake, overnight stay in a Deluxe Room, to one (1) complimentary lechon, and more.

This offer is valid until June 30, 2021. Other terms and conditions apply.

To avail of any of these packages or for inquiries and reservations, call 253 1111 or email [email protected]

Love on the Frontline

As our medical frontliners have said “Yes” to service, and again “Yes” to love and milestones, Marco Polo Plaza is saying “Yes” to celebrating them!

Frontliners who plan to get married or celebrate a special milestone will receive a special 20% discount on all our celebration packages, plus an additional complimentary premium perk offer on top of the package inclusions! This premium perk may be a gift certificate at El Viento Restaurant and Pool Bar, in-room Champagne Breakfast during the hotel stay, complimentary bottles of wine, or a waived clearing fee for lechon!

All they need to do is present valid identification to qualify for the package. Valid until June 30, 2021. Other terms and conditions apply.

Get Ready With Us

You deserve a touch of luxury on your special day! Book your dress up venue with us and have this iconic Hotel be the backdrop of your wedding photos.

Our package rate starts at Php 10,000 net inclusive of packed meals, use of function room for four hours, wifi, and access to public areas for photoshoot.

Event Safety is our Priority

With Marco Polo Plaza Cebu’s Biosecurity Protocols in place, guests are assured of heightened health and safety guidelines to provide the safest and best experience possible for all our guests and associates.

We look forward to celebrating life’s great moments with you!