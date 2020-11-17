Hope for Ulysses survivors rides on PH Air Force wings

MANILA Philippines—Philippine government helicopters have been tirelessly reaching out to villages in Cagayan province that had been isolated by massive flooding being blamed on the release of water from Magat Dam’s reservoir at the height of Typhoon Ulysses.

Floods have started to subside but some areas remained inaccessible.

A one-minute video released by the Philippine Air Force showed hungry villagers rushing toward one of its helicopters that delivered desperately needed aid in the town of Amulung, Cagayan on Monday (Nov.16).

WATCH: Residents rush to greet a Philippine Air Force chopper as it brings aid to Amulung, Cagayan, one of the isolated communities due to widespread flooding. |

The residents waved with smiles on their faces at the pilots who were about to take off after delivering the aid.

The military in Northern Luzon earlier said it was shifting its focus to relief efforts, after conducting search and rescue missions the past few days.