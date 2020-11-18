Cebu mulls sending aid to Cagayan

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The economy in the Province of Cebu is barely recovering from the long quarantine brought by the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19), but Cebuanos are eager to help fellow Filipinos in typhoon struck areas in Luzon.

Cebu Provincial Governor Gwendolyn Garcia announced on Tuesday, November 17, 2020, that the donation drives set up for Typhoon Rolly will continue to receive donations for the areas in Luzon affected by Typhoon Ulysses.

Particularly, these donations from Cebu residents will be delivered to Cagayan, Isabela, Tuguegarao, which are among those greatly affected by the typhoon that wrecked havoc last November 11, 2020.

“As I said before, we have set up donation drives for the typhoon Rolly before, and now the new typhoon. We will also consider sending help to Cagayan, Isabela, pero dili lang ing-ana ka dako as before (not as big as before),” said Garcia.

Garcia said that the province’s funds are allocated for the economic recovery of the local government units (LGUs) heavily affected by the pandemic.

The priority would be the Cebuanos affected by the pandemic, but Cebu would still like to help the victims of the typhoon as a way of giving back for being safe from the typhoons.

“Gipa-asses pa nato sa Social Welfare kung unsa atong pwede matabang adto nga areas. (We are assessing with the Social Welfare the kind of help we can extend to the affected areas),” said the governor.

The governor encouraged Cebuanos who have something to spare to donate for the typhoon victims. The LGUs are also holding their own donation drive and residents can coordinate with their respective cities and municipalities.

